Councilor Edgar Cinco surrendered with his co-accused Meonilo Reforzado, former municipal accountant, and Ricardo Efren, former chief of staff of the late mayor Precilla Justembaste after the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Sandiganbayan.
STAR/File
Leyte councilor convicted of graft surrenders
Miriam Desacada (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2020 - 12:00am

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Councilor Edgar Cinco of Tabontabon town in Leyte, who was convicted of graft over his excessive allowances, surrendered to the police on Wednesday.

Cinco surrendered with his co-accused Meonilo Reforzado, former municipal accountant, and Ricardo Efren, former chief of staff of the late mayor Precilla Justembaste after the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Sandiganbayan.

Municipal treasurer Luzviminda Bibar and former municipal employee Fred Canonigo, who were convicted of the same offense, had earlier been arrested.

The officials were sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay P272,000 to the municipal government.

They were found guilty of receiving P34,000 in honorarium from January to May 2007.

The anti-graft court said the amount exceeded the limit set by the Department of Budget and Management.

Cinco’s monthly salary at the time was P15,314; Reforzado, P14,874; Bibar and Canonigo, P4,277, and Efren, P6,288.

