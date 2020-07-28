DFA temporarily closes Roxas Boulevard office to asses health, safety measures

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs's main office along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday until further notice.

In a statement released Monday night, the DFA said the temporary closure is part of its "assessment of public health and safety measures currently in place," and that it would make another announcement, after the assessment, in 48 hours.

The department added that "the DFA-Consular Office in ASEANA and all other Consular Offices will remain open for service, in accordance with their publicized operating hours."

In the meantime, the DFA advised the public to consult its website and social media accounts for updates.