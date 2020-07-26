COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Quezon City is the most populous area in the country.
Philstar.com/File
Belmonte asks BOQ for better coordination after COVID-19 patients found staying in QC hotels
(Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Sunday asked the health department's Bureau of Quarantine for better coordination on COVID-19 patients who are being housed in hotels in the city.

In a release, the city government said Mayor Joy Belmonte made the plea after it was found that there are 192 COVID-19 cases who are not from Quezon City but are billeted in three hotels in the city.

"Napaka-ingat namin sa pagpili ng mga isolation facilities para di mangamba ang mga residente namin, tapos heto’t nalaman nalang namin sa routine inspections na may mga naka-isolate na mga pasyente sa mga QC hotels na di kami nasabihan," said Belmonte.

(We took much care in selecting isolation facilities to avoid risking the health of our residents, and then we found out in our routine inspections that there were COVID-19 patients in QC hotels that we were not informed about.)

Belmonte said there was no prior coordination with the local government, which puts into question whether there were enough security and health precautions as well as health workers for the patients.

"These concerns have to be coordinated with us because our job is to further prevent the spread of this virus in our city given that the hotels are used as quarantine facilities," the mayor said.

She said that city officials found that 75 COVID-19 positive individuals have been discovered staying in MC Hotel in Fairview, 57 in Fox Hotel in Novaliches and 60 in Astrotel.

Astrotel has three locations in Quezon City and it is unclear which branch was used to house COVID-19 patients. The city government said Astrotel reported that it would billet COVID-19 patients, "but this came late as they were already billeted in the hotel days before the notice."

The patients were from Caloocan City, she also said. 

"While we welcome patients from neighboring cities who need to be quarantined, we would like to be told in advance so we can ensure their safety and security as well as those of our residents living nearby."

Margarita Santos, head of the Business Permits and Licensing Department, said in the same release that these hotels were not able to present proof of compliance with various regulatory clearances of the city. 

"The violations of these hotels could further endanger the lives of the patients staying in them."

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

JOY BELMONTE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
Philstar
