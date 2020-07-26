Magalong: Sharing details of Baguio City residents with COVID-19 a crime

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — After receiving reports of the unauthorized release on social media of names and particulars of Baguio City residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has tapped the Philippine National Police anti-cyber crime group to investigate.

He reminded the public of Section 9 of R.A. No. 11332, the "Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act" prohibiting the unauthorized disclosure of private and confidential information pertaining to a patient’s medical condition or treatment.

"This act is downright irresponsible and heartless," Magalong, who has also been named contact tracing czar, said.

The act is punishable with imprisonment of from one month to six months in prison or a fine of not less than P20,000 but not more than P50,000, or both.

Magalong again appealed to the public to exercise discretion. He said they should stop sharing information about their own Baguio folks. He added that regardless of the pandemic, everyone owes one another respect and privacy.

He said that people who are sharing such might thoughtlessly be violating law by being a party to the spread of unauthorized information. Those responsible will have their time in court, Magalong warned.

"We will go after you. We will find you. We will hold you responsible."

This comes after a Department of the Interior and Local government official suggested a "shame campaign" to curb the spread of COVID-19. The official has walked back the remark, falsely claiming that he was misquoted.