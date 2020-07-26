2 dead in Quezon drug bust

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected drug dealers were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers during a sting in Lucban, Quezon yesterday.

A certain Rex and his unidentified companion drew their guns when they sensed they had transacted with an undercover agent in Barangay Kulapi at past midnight, according to the Calabarzon police.

Rex died at the scene. His companion, who tried to escape, was shot dead as he opened fire when cornered.

Police said two guns of unknown caliber and 7.35 grams of shabu valued at P50,000 were recovered from the fatalities.

Meanwhile, 200 grams of shabu worth P1.3 million were recovered from Benjie Akmad Walas in Barangay Binucogan, Midsayap, North Cotabato on Friday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said a caliber .45 pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspect.