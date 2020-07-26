Quezon City to condos, subdivisions: Don’t block contact tracing

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday warned subdivision and condominium officials against blocking efforts to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Belmonte said the city government would file charges against officials of a condominium in Barangay Sto. Cristo and a subdivision in Barangay Matandang Balara who prevented the entry of contact tracers into their premises.

“We will not hesitate to file charges against subdivision and condominium officials who will not cooperate with our efforts against the virus,” she said in Filipino.

“It is unfortunate that this has to happen since we must be united in the fight against COVID-19,” she added.

In a statement, the city government said officials of the unidentified subdivision and condominium refused to allow entry of contact tracers despite intervention from the city epidemiology and surveillance unit.

In addition to charges for Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, assistant city administrator for operations Alberto Kimpo said the city is also considering filing other charges for non-cooperation and for preventing our health personnel from doing their duty.

Belmonte urged homeowners and condominium associations to cooperate with the city government’s campaign against the pandemic.

“(If they) remain uncooperative, we have no other option but to hale them to court as well,” she said. “But I hope that we don’t have to reach that point.”

