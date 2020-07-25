P1.3 million worth of shabu seized in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities confiscated P1.3 million worth of shabu from a dealer in Midsayap town Friday, a day after the arrest of 11 drug den operators here and in Bukidnon province.

Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Saturday they are now in custody of Benjie Akmad Walas, owner of the shabu valued at P1.3 million.

Walas was arrested in the act of selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents in a sting Friday morning in Barangay Binucogan in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Besides the shabu weighing 200 grams, combined agents from PDEA's regional offices in BARMM and Region 12 also seized a .45 caliber pistol and a motorcycle from Walas.

PDEA agents assigned in BARMM and in Region 10 shut a drug den each in Cotabato City and in Bukidnon, respectively, in separate operations Thursday.

Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said they seized P149,000 worth of shabu from the six men operating the drug den in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here that they raided last Thursday.

The suspects, Quetze Lauban Wahab, Mohedin Usman Diocolano, Jelil Wahab, Hakim Wahab, Mantong Esmael Inok and Randolf Abis, are now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM.

The agents who raided their drug den in Purok Bagal in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in southwest of Cotabato City also seized their mobile phones, according to Azurin.

Five drug dealers operating a drug den in Manolo Fortich town in Bukidnon also fell Thursday in an entrapment operation by PDEA Region 10 personnel.

Emerson Rosales, director of PDEA-10, identified the suspects as Melody Trell Mancawan, Ernesto Adonis Melendez, Wendel Bryan Salubo, Samuel Patalinghug and Mark Moncado, now detained.

They were arrested in the act of turning over almost P80,000 worth of shabu to PDEA-10 agents disguised as drug dependents during a sting in the premises of their drug den in Barangay Tankulan, Manolo Fortich.

Rosales said the five drug peddlers shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.