QC Mayor Belmonte back to city hall after quarantine period

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has resumed working at the city hall on Monday after finishing the mandatory quarantine period for COVID-19.

Belmonte disclosed on July 8 that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but assured that she will continue to focus on the health situation of the city while undergoing quarantine.

In a statement, the Quezon City Government said Belmonte will return to the City Hall after completing the 14-day mandatory isolation period of the Department of Health.

Balik City Hall na si Mayor Joy Belmonte matapos siyang maka-recover sa COVID-19. Nagpapasalamat siya sa natanggap na dasal, suporta at pagmamahal mula sa QCitizens sa buong panahon ng kaniyang quarantine. Posted by Quezon City Government on Sunday, July 19, 2020

“The City Health Department gave Mayor Belmonte clearance after she tested negative on the rapid diagnostic test yesterday,” it also said in Filipino.

It added that Belmonte was asymptomatic during the isolation period, and was able to assume her duties.

After Belmonte tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit immediately conducted contact tracing and swab tests for those who may have come into contact with the city mayor.

The mayor's office and the common areas of the city hall were also disinfected. — Kristine Joy Patag

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.