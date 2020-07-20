COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This file photo shows Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
The STAR/Boy Santos
QC Mayor Belmonte back to city hall after quarantine period
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has resumed working at the city hall on Monday after finishing the mandatory quarantine period for COVID-19.

Belmonte disclosed on July 8 that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but assured that she will continue to focus on the health situation of the city while undergoing quarantine.

In a statement, the Quezon City Government said Belmonte will return to the City Hall after completing the 14-day mandatory isolation period of the Department of Health.

Balik City Hall na si Mayor Joy Belmonte matapos siyang maka-recover sa COVID-19. Nagpapasalamat siya sa natanggap na dasal, suporta at pagmamahal mula sa QCitizens sa buong panahon ng kaniyang quarantine.

Posted by Quezon City Government on Sunday, July 19, 2020

“The City Health Department gave Mayor Belmonte clearance after she tested negative on the rapid diagnostic test yesterday,” it also said in Filipino.

It added that Belmonte was asymptomatic during the isolation period, and was able to assume her duties.

After Belmonte tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit immediately conducted contact tracing and swab tests for those who may have come into contact with the city mayor.

The mayor's office and the common areas of the city hall were also disinfected. — Kristine Joy Patag

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 20, 2020 - 9:22am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

July 20, 2020 - 9:22am

St. Luke's Medical Center on Monday announces that both of its hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) have reached full capacity in all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says its critical care beds in the emergency room, as well as COVID-19 wards in both hospitals, are also full.

"In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being," SLMC says in a statement.

July 15, 2020 - 11:18pm

Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.

July 15, 2020 - 6:47pm

Government should enter service contracting with public transportation operators to provide more buses, jeeps and other modes of transport for Metro Manila's workers and commuters, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.

"Commuting continues to be difficult and many drivers still don't have a source of livelihood. That isn't what the 'new normal' should be," she says in Filipino.

"Government should engage the public transport sector via service contracting to enable the speedy and safe return of jeeps and buses to our streets."

Service contracting means the government will operators to ply routes regardless of how many passengers they ferry.

Hontiveros says service contracting should also be done in other areas under General Community Quarantine.

July 14, 2020 - 6:13pm

The Quezon City Legislative building will be temporarily closed from July 15 to July 19 after three city councilors and some office staff test positive for COVID-19.

The closure may last longer if the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit needs more time for testing and containment measures.

"The CESU will conduct exhaustive contact tracing as appropriate and follow-up testing as necessary," the QC government says.

July 13, 2020 - 3:07pm

Makati Medical City declares full capacity following of a review of its bed utilization and manpower.

The hospital says it has attended to thousands of suspected COVID-19 patients since its outbreak in February when it had to increase physical and manpower resources to accommodate more patients.

"Much as we would want to extend the same degree of care and attention to any additional admission for COVID-19, MMC has reached its threshold in capacity to respond to more COVID-19 patients," the hospital says in a statement. 

