Bong Go reminds critics: Use freedom of expression responsibly
(The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2020 - 1:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Following reports that his lawyers filed a complaint against a Facebook user, Sen. Bong Go issued a reminder that the freedom of expression is not absolute and has to be used responsibly.

In a statement, Go said that he has nothing against the free expression of ideas but fake news on social media are not considered an exercise of this right as upright citizens.

"In this period of crisis, we are busy working to protect the welfare, interests and lives of Filipinos. We serve our fellow Filipinos, but others are busy discrediting others, wasting time to spread fake news, lies and are adding to the nation's problems," Go said in Filipino.

At the National Bureau of Investigation's headquarters on Thursday, a lawyer of a university student sued by Go's lawyers for posting supposed false information against the senator.

Go reminded critics that opinions are allowed as long as these are not lies that harm others, step on their rights and violate laws, such as the anti-cybercrime law.

"If you think you didn't do anything illegal, you don't have anything to worry about or fear," he said.

"I repeat, you can be a critic as long as what you're saying is true," Go added.

He also warned those who broke the law in posting lies and malicious content to be ready to face consequences.

