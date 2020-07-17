Caloocan hospital temporarily closed after workers caught COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan City Medical Center-South will be closed for a week starting Friday after some of its personnel contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Oscar Malapitan said.

The hospital, including its emergency room, will be closed from 12 noon of July 17 to 12 noon of July 23 to give way for the decontamination of the medical center’s premises.

Malapitan said the hospital staff who tested positive for COVID-19 are under quarantine and authorities are tracing those who had contact with them. He did not reveal how many workers were infected.

The mayor also announced that CCMC had reached “overflowing capacity” for coronavirus patients as he urged the public to bring positive patients and suspected cases to other hospitals.

Despite the temporary closure, patients who are currently admitted will continue to receive medical care. CCMC's out-patient department and the Caloocan City North Medical Center remain open to the public.

“Tayo ay patuloy na humihingi ng pang-unawa sa ating mga mamamayan. Patuloy natin ipagdasal ang ating mga medical staff at iba pang tinamaan ng sakit na ito,” Malapitan said.

(We continue asking for understanding of our residents. Let’s pray for our medical staff and others who caught the virus.)

Caloocan City has 1,611 coronavirus cases, with 88 deaths and 952 recoveries.

Pressure continues to grow on hospitals following the surge in infections that came with the easing of restrictions, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.