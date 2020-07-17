COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Screengrab from Google Maps shows Caloocan City Medical Center-South.
Google Maps
Caloocan hospital temporarily closed after workers caught COVID-19
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan City Medical Center-South will be closed for a week starting Friday after some of its personnel contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Oscar Malapitan said.

The hospital, including its emergency room, will be closed from 12 noon of July 17 to 12 noon of July 23 to give way for the decontamination of the medical center’s premises.

Malapitan said the hospital staff who tested positive for COVID-19 are under quarantine and authorities are tracing those who had contact with them. He did not reveal how many workers were infected.

The mayor also announced that CCMC had reached “overflowing capacity” for coronavirus patients as he urged the public to bring positive patients and suspected cases to other hospitals.

Despite the temporary closure, patients who are currently admitted will continue to receive medical care. CCMC's out-patient department and the Caloocan City North Medical Center remain open to the public.

“Tayo ay patuloy na humihingi ng pang-unawa sa ating mga mamamayan. Patuloy natin ipagdasal ang ating mga medical staff at iba pang tinamaan ng sakit na ito,” Malapitan said.

(We continue asking for understanding of our residents. Let’s pray for our medical staff and others who caught the virus.)

Caloocan City has 1,611 coronavirus cases, with 88 deaths and 952 recoveries.

Pressure continues to grow on hospitals following the surge in infections that came with the easing of restrictions, with several medical facilities announcing they had reached full capacity of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
59 more cops get COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has recorded another surge in coronavirus disease 2019 infections among its personnel with...
Nation
fbfb
NBI summons student critical of Go
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday summoned a college student for a post critical of Sen. Bong Go.
Nation
fbfb
Tiangco defends Navotas lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco yesterday defended his move to put the entire city on lockdown and enforce intensified police visibility...
Nation
fbfb
Maute leader, 13 BIFF men surrender
By Roel Pareño | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A member of a local terror group with links to the Islamic State has surrendered in Marawi City.
Nation
fbfb
Samar town mayor wounded in shooting
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Mayor Vicente Limpiado Jr. of Tagapul-an town in Samar was wounded in a gun attack yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Bong Go reminds critics: Use freedom of expression responsibly
July 17, 2020 - 1:00am
Following reports that his lawyers filed a complaint against a Facebook user, Sen. Bong Go issued a reminder that the freedom of expression is not absolute and has to be used responsibly.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Drug war: 67 killed during quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Sixty-seven suspects have been killed in the government’s war on illegal drugs during the community quarantine.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Bulacan-CIDG on lockdown
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group office in Bulacan has been placed on lockdown.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
21 hours ago
Sub-leader of ISIS-linked terror group surrenders in Marawi
By Roel Pareño | 21 hours ago
Sobejana said Arumpac, a sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah Maute Group, also turned in a rifle and ammunition.
Nation
fbfb
23 hours ago
13 more Dawlah Islamiya members surrender in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Thirteen more members of the Dawlah Islamiya yielded Wednesday to the military and pledged allegiance to the government.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with