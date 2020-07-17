NAIA-3 ceiling collapses

MANILA, Philippines — The ceiling of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-3)’s food hall collapsed before dawn on Wednesday.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said yesterday it has launched an investigation of the incident.

No one was reported injured when around 100 square meters of the ceiling, made of gypsum boards supported by aluminium furring channels and ceiling joists, collapsed at around 3:40 a.m.

MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said he ordered assistant general manager for operations Ricardo Medalla to submit a report and go after the contractor.

MIAA records show the food hall was constructed by BC Cuerpo Construction Corp. in 2014 but the contractor reportedly did not finish the project, which the MIAA completed in 2015.

Insiders said the MIAA is holding on to P4 million over BC Cuerpo’s unfinished project and banned the firm from participating in any bidding for airport projects.

Sources said the area where the food hall was located on the fourth floor was intended for Duty Free Philippines.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Libiran said the “MIAA is checking the terms of reference of the project. We are taking a look if the materials used were substandard.”

In 2013, the then Department of Transportation and Communications entered into an agreement with Takenaka Corp. of Japan for the rehabilitation of NAIA-3 to make it fully operational.

The terminal resumed international flight operations on July 8 after shutting down last March 28 due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Richmond Mercurio