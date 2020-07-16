DND shuts down; Lorenzana negative for virus

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense’s building at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City was placed on lockdown yesterday after one of DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s staff members tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Lorenzana announced that he tested negative for the virus.

The lockdown was enforced to allow disinfection of the DND premises and in compliance with the prescribed health protocols.

The agency will resume normal operations tomorrow, according to DND spokesman and public affairs service chief Arsenio Andolong.

Earlier, Lorenzana announced that one of his staff members who went with him to Sulu and Zambales tested positive for COVID-19.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and Navy chief Vice Admiral Carlo Jamero Bacordo are on quarantine. They underwent polymerase chain reaction or PCR swab tests for having contact with the staff member.

Other AFP officers and enlisted personnel who joined the Sulu and Zambales trips are also on quarantine.

The DND said it subjected all its employees to rapid testing on Monday at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

A total of 294 DND employees underwent rapid tests.