COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that he tested negative for the virus.
Michael Varcas, file
DND shuts down; Lorenzana negative for virus
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense’s building at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City was placed on lockdown yesterday after one of DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s staff members tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Lorenzana announced that he tested negative for the virus.

The lockdown was enforced to allow disinfection of the DND premises and in compliance with the prescribed health protocols.

The agency will resume normal operations tomorrow, according to DND spokesman and public affairs service chief Arsenio Andolong.

Earlier, Lorenzana announced that one of his staff members who went with him to Sulu and Zambales tested positive for COVID-19.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and Navy chief Vice Admiral Carlo Jamero Bacordo are on quarantine. They underwent polymerase chain reaction or PCR swab tests for having contact with the staff member.

Other AFP officers and enlisted personnel who joined the Sulu and Zambales trips are also on quarantine.

The DND said it subjected all its employees to rapid testing on Monday at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

A total of 294 DND employees underwent rapid tests.

DND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P700,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes left abandoned in Lanao del Sur
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Probers are still clueless on the ownership of P700,000 worth of Malaysian cigarettes found abandoned in a secluded area in...
Nation
fbfb
Infected workers in Taguig now at 385
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of workers at a construction site in Taguig who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has reached 385, the city government said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan Valley, Bulacan COVID cases surge
By Raymund Catindig | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Cagayan Valley has recorded a spike in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Bikers get deadline to install barriers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The government gave motorcycle riders until July 19 to install the barriers approved by the National Task Force against coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Manila refurbishes City Hall clock tower
1 day ago
Manila’s newly refurbished city hall clock tower, the country’s own version of London’s “Big Ben,”...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Belmonte issues guidelines on arrest of quarantine violators
By Janvic Mateo | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued a memorandum detailing the proper and lawful procedures for warrantless arrest of violators of quarantine protocols.
40 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Malabon, Caloocan on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Select streets in five barangays in Malabon were placed on a 15-day lockdown amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019.
40 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
NBI summons cops in Jolo shooting
By Marc Jason Cayabyab | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The police officers accused of killing four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu on June 29 were summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday.
40 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
HDO issued vs ship crew in Mindoro sea mishap
By Robertzon Ramirez | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A local court has issued a hold departure order against officials of the Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood that collided with Filipino fishing boat Liberty 5 in the waters off Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro...
40 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Bishop declares 21 days of prayer for national healing
By Robertzon Ramirez | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan has declared 21 days of prayer for national healing in his archdiocese.
40 minutes ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with