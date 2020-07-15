COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The STAR/Boy Santos
Bikers get deadline to install barriers
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government gave motorcycle riders until July 19 to install the barriers approved by the National Task Force against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police deputy chief for operations, said the barriers should be the same as the prototype models of the provincial government of Bohol and motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas.

Eleazar said the one-week grace period will give motorcycle owners enough time to set up the two prescribed barriers.

During the period, policemen will not apprehend couples and live-in partners who are riding motorcycles without physical barriers.

“We will continue monitoring and warning those without barriers while citing or apprehending those with other violations,” Eleazar said in a statement.

The government recently allowed couples to ride motorcycles because of the lack of public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also included are live-in partners and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community provided they are living under one roof.

Eleazar urged motorcycle riders to strictly follow the approved designs of the barriers and existing rules on back-riding.

The prototype design of the Bohol provincial government is attached to the motorcycle while the barrier of Angkas is worn by the rider.

Aside from the barriers, couples are also required to present identification cards and other documents proving that they are living in one house.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the barriers are necessary in the event they will allow back-rding when quarantine measures are further eased.

