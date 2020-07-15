Zamora wants San Juan to remain under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Francis Zamora said yesterday he prefers that San Juan remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) amid a continued rise in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

President Duterte is set to announce new community quarantine classifications today.

“Personally and speaking on behalf of San Juan, I would prefer to maintain our GCQ status because we need to achieve a balance between the economy and the health and safety of our people. This is what we need at this point,” Zamora said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines yesterday.

As COVID-19 cases surged with the shift to a relaxed community quarantine status from the strict lockdown in March, Zamora said allowing more people to leave their homes at this point might result in more cases.

“I would prefer a status quo, because a lot of people are out now – you could see from our graphs in San Juan that around the third week of June, the number of positive cases started to rise,” he said, attributing the rise to the fact that people from other cities and nearby provinces entered San Juan.

As of July 12, San Juan has recorded at least 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 47 deaths and 313 recoveries.