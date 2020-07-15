Infected workers in Taguig now at 385

MANILA, Philippines — The number of workers at a construction site in Taguig who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached 385, the city government said yesterday.

In a statement, the city said 58 new cases were recorded in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, where the construction site is located.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, in a press conference yesterday, said while the number of confirmed cases is rising, it is actually “contained.”

“No one is going in and out. I would be happy to invite you in 10 days and show that all (cases) have recovered,” Cayetano said in Filipino.

Once they have recovered, the construction site would reopen, he added.The construction site was locked down last month due to COVID-19 cases.

3 QC councilors get virus

Three Quezon City councilors have tested positive for COVID-19, the city government said in an advisory yesterday.

Their identities were not disclosed in the advisory, which announced the temporary closure of the legislative building at the city hall complex.

Citing Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, “several office staff” of the city government also tested positive for COVID-19.

The legislative building would be closed from today up to July 19 or until the city epidemiology and surveillance unit completes the appropriate testing and containment measures.

Mayor Joy Belmonte last week confirmed that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

The city’s Hall of Justice main and annex buildings, also located in the city hall complex, were also shut down from July 10 to 17 after four court officers and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

House records 16th case

The House of Representatives recorded yesterday two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 16.

House secretary general Jose Luis Montales said the 15th case is a congressional staff while the 16th case is a member of the House’s security staff.

He said the 15th case reported for work on July 2 and briefly went to their office on July 6.

Montales said the 16th case, on the other hand, last reported for work on March 12.

Navy chief under quarantine

Philippine Navy chief Vice Adm. Carlo Bacordo is on self-quarantine and is waiting for the result of his PCR test after being exposed to a Navy officer who tested positive for COVID-19 during the commissioning of the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) in Subic, Zambales on July 10.

Lt. Cmdr. Maria Christina Roxas, Navy public affairs office chief, said “upon learning of the situation, all (Navy) personnel who were also in the event were directed to observe self-quarantine and undergo PCR testing.” Edu Punay, Janvic Mateo, Michael Punongbayan