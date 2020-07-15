COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Infected workers in Taguig now at 385
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of workers at a construction site in Taguig who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached 385, the city government said yesterday.

In a statement, the city said 58 new cases were recorded in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, where the construction site is located.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, in a press conference yesterday, said while the number of confirmed cases is rising, it is actually “contained.”

“No one is going in and out. I would be happy to invite you in 10 days and show that all (cases) have recovered,” Cayetano said in Filipino.

Once they have recovered, the construction site would reopen, he added.The construction site was locked down last month due to COVID-19 cases.

3 QC councilors get virus

Three Quezon City councilors have tested positive for COVID-19, the city government said in an advisory yesterday.

Their identities were not disclosed in the advisory, which announced the temporary closure of the legislative building at the city hall complex.

Citing Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, “several office staff” of the city government also tested positive for COVID-19.

The legislative building would be closed from today up to July 19 or until the city epidemiology and surveillance unit completes the appropriate testing and containment measures.

Mayor Joy Belmonte last week confirmed that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

The city’s Hall of Justice main and annex buildings, also located in the city hall complex, were also shut down from July 10 to 17 after four court officers and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

House records 16th case

The House of Representatives recorded yesterday two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 16.

House secretary general Jose Luis Montales said the 15th case is a congressional staff while the 16th case is a member of the House’s security staff.

He said the 15th case reported for work on July 2 and briefly went to their office on July 6.

Montales said the 16th case, on the other hand, last reported for work on March 12.

Navy chief  under quarantine

Philippine Navy chief Vice Adm. Carlo Bacordo is on self-quarantine and is waiting for the result of his PCR test after being exposed to a Navy officer who tested positive for COVID-19 during the commissioning of the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) in Subic, Zambales on July 10.

Lt. Cmdr. Maria Christina Roxas, Navy public affairs office chief, said “upon learning of the situation, all (Navy) personnel who were also in the event were directed to observe self-quarantine and undergo PCR testing.” Edu Punay, Janvic Mateo, Michael Punongbayan

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More cops infected with COVID
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
A majority of the police officers who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 were deployed at quarantine control points nationwide,...
Nation
fbfb
DepEd cites blended learning fund sources
By Rainier Allan Ronda | July 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education has given assurance that it has funding strategies for the implementation of its learning continuity program amid the coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
Davao City under GCQ anew?
By Edith Regalado | July 14, 2020 - 12:00am
This city will reportedly be reverted back to general community quarantine starting tomorrow until the end of the month due to rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City hires 300 contact tracers
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has employed 300 contact tracers to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Bustos Dam water level up; Angat, Ipo down
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The occasional moderate to heavy rains experienced in Bulacan in the last two days have slightly increased the water level...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Only 30% of 6,000 jeepneys resume routes – group
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Less than 30 percent of 6,000 jeepneys allowed by the government to ply 49 routes in Metro Manila have been able to resume...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Manila refurbishes City Hall clock tower
1 hour ago
Manila’s newly refurbished city hall clock tower, the country’s own version of London’s “Big Ben,”...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
348 lawmen to enforce Navotas lockdown
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The national government will deploy at least 348 police officers, including Special Action Force commandos, and soldiers in...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bikers get deadline to install barriers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The government gave motorcycle riders until July 19 to install the barriers approved by the National Task Force against coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Zamora wants San Juan to remain under GCQ
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Mayor Francis Zamora said yesterday he prefers that San Juan remain under general community quarantine amid a continued rise...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with