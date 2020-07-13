Chinese woman held for shabu

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese woman and 11 others were apprehended in separate drug stings that yielded P250,000 worth of shabu in Pasay City over the weekend.

Chen Xueming, 22, was nabbed by anti-narcotics agents after she allegedly sold shabu to a police officer who posed as a buyer.

Police said they recovered from Chen at least 11 grams of shabu valued at P80,000.

Chen was on the drug watchlist, according to probers.

In Caloocan, police confiscated around P7 million worth of shabu from three suspects during a sting in Barangay Tala.

Samsodin Rasid, 23; Manuel Abella, 25, and Johaima Jamael, 29, were taken into police custody.

City police chief Col. Dario Menor said the suspects’ arrest came afer weeks of surveillance.

Authorities said they recovered from the suspects nine plastic packs of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the marked money.