COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
One of the temporary shelters for Maranaws returning to Lanao del Sur.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Lanao del Sur sets up more shelters for returning residents
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 5:36pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Engineers are setting up additional temporary shelters in Lanao del Sur province for returning Maranaws stranded in regions outside by the coronavirus quarantine.

Personnel of Lanao del Sur provincial engineer’s office are constructing the contiguous shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan in Marawi City, each designed to accommodate 150 to 200 people.

Marawi City is the provincial capital of Lanao del Sur.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has donated large tents to complement the shelter projects of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council.

“We need these facilities for returning locally stranded individuals and overseas workers,” Adiong said Saturday.

Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region, covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

Provincial health officials had listed 113 COVID-19 cases in Lanao del Sur since President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire country under state of health emergency in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports obtained from the Lanao del Sur provincial information office and the Integrated Provincial Health office under physician Allen Minalang indicated that 5,200 LSIs have returned to the province as of July 10.

Adiong said the additional accommodation shelter projects of the provincial government for LSIs are being implemented using funds from the provincial coffer.

He said all returning LSIs and overseas workers are subjected to stringent COVID-19 screening before they are shuttled to their respective hometowns.

“We can’t take chances. We don’t want a spike in the number of cases we have in the province,” Adiong said.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nurses plead for relief as 40 San Lazaro workers test positive for COVID-19
By Agatha Maria Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Nurses from San Lazaro Hospital, a COVID-19 referral facility in Manila, called for better working conditions after more than...
Nation
fbfb
Journalist accosted for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Nearly 1,000 individuals, including journalist and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino, were rounded up in Quezon City yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City justice hall, annex closed due to COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City Hall of Justice main and annex buildings have been ordered temporarily closed after four court officers and employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
14 Pasay barangays named ‘critical areas’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Pasay City government has declared 14 barangays as “critical areas” for two weeks following a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 cases.
Nation
fbfb
PNP personnel with coronavirus tops 900
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Thirty-seven more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the number of infections...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Lanao del Sur sets up more shelters for returning residents
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Engineers are setting up additional temporary shelters in Lanao del Sur province for returning Maranaws stranded in regions...
Nation
fbfb
CHR probes stripping of curfew violator
By Janvic Mateo | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Commission on Human Rights would conduct an investigation on an incident involving a barangay kagawad in Manila who ordered a man to strip as punishment for violating curfew.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Ilocos Sur teen slay: Cops in 2 towns axed
By Raymund Catindig | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
All personnel of the Cabugao and San Juan police stations in Ilocos Sur have been relieved from their posts in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old girl.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
PNP coronavirus cases top 1,000
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Philippine National Police personnel infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has breached 1,000.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Baguio remains closed to tourists
By Artemio Dumlao | July 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Reacting to reports that some tour agencies are now accepting reservations, Mayor Benjamin Magalong clarified yesterday that the city remains closed to tourists.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with