Manila prosecution office calls for justice for slain colleague Jovencio Senados

MANILA, Philippines — Manila fiscals on Friday called for justice for slain Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Jovencio Senados who was killed by unidentified men in broad daylight earlier this week.

The Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila gathered to express their indignation at the murder of Senados, former chief inquest prosecutor of the Philippine capital.

In a statement earlier this week, the Prosecutor’s League of Manila slammed the murder of their colleague. “The killing of Chief Senados is not only an assault to a hard-working, brilliant and dedicated public servant who devoted decades of his life to public service but also an assault to the rule of law,” they said.

The Manila prosecutors also said that murder of Senados, the 50th member of the Philippine Bar killed since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed post, is an “attack against the entire legal profession.”

On Tuesday morning, unidentified men aboard an SUV shot Senados who was also in his car, along Quirino Highway in Paco, Manila. Initial probe report from the police said surveillance footage showed that the SUV started tailing Senados’ car from Canlubang, Laguna until they reached Manila.

The Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra previously said that prior to the killing, Senados held the chief inquest prosecutor post in Manila City. The inquest division has since been abolished and the complaints lodged before the office had been farmed out to other existing divisions.

Guevarra noted that Senados had been in prosecution service for many years. “As chief of the inquest division of the OCP (Office of the City Prosecutor) Manila, he had probably handled hazardous cases that had placed his personal security at great risk,” he added.

The Justice chief also expressed confidence that the murder case of Senados will be solved “very soon.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Rey Galupo