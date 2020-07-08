QC Mayor Joy Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:18 a.m.) — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said Wednesday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement posted on Quezon City Government’s Facebook page, Belmonte said she is not experiencing any symptoms. “Nagpapasalamat po ako na agad itong natuklasan,” she added.
The QC mayor also said that the QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit immediately started its contact tracing procedures. Her office and the common areas at the city hall will also be temporarily closed for disinfection.
Belmonte, however, assured her constituents that services of the local government unit shall continue despite her undergoing quarantine.
“Even though my movement will be restricted, I will continue to focus on the situation and needs of the entire Quezon City,” she added.
She also said she has always known of the possibility that she may contract the coronavirus. She said in Filipino: “Due to visitation to our health centers and hospitals, special lockdown areas and other communities to learn about their situation, since the start, we know that there is a possibility for this to happen. But I do not regret this. I prepared myself and accepted this wholeheartedly.”
Belmonte added that she contracted the virus despite following all quarantine protocols, including wearing of face masks, frequent handwashing and practicing physical distancing.
“Kaya sana ay magsilbi itong paalala na ang COVID-19 ay tunay na isang kakaibang sakit na dapat pag-ingatan pa nang lubusan,” she added.
(I wish that this serves as a reminder that we should continue to take extreme caution against COVID-19 that is a truly extraordinary sickness.)
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health recorded a total of 47,873 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Death toll is at 1,309, while there are 12,386 who have so far recovered from the disease.
The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,178. — Kristine Joy Patag
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Wednesday announces that she tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted on the Facebook page the Quezon City government, Belmonte says she might have gotten he virus from visiting health centers and hospitals, special concern lockdown areas and communities in the city.
"Nangyari po ito sa kabila ng aking ibayong pag-iingat, pagsusuot ng facemask, madalas na paghugas ng kamay at social distancing," Belmonte says.
CNN Philippines goes off the air temporarily as its Mandaluyong office is disinfected, the station's staff announce.
A member of the network's utility staff tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the disinfection.
The MRT-3 will suspend its operations from Tuesday, July 7, the Department of Transportation announces.
"The temporary shutdown will be undertaken to give way to RT-PCR (swab) testing of all MRT-3 personnel, including those of its maintenance provider and subcontractors, to prevent further spread of the disease, and, most importantly, to protect the health and safety of both its personnel and commuters," it says.
The suspension of operations will be until July 11, although the MRT-3 management says the shutdown may last "until RT-PCR testing confirms a sufficient number of COVID-19 negative personnel to enable resumption of at least limited operations."
"To help ferry commuters, the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program will continue with 90 buses and fixed dispatching interval of every 3 minutes. In addition, 150 buses will be deployed for the EDSA Busway service, carrying passengers between Monumento and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)," it also says.
The MRT-3 on Monday deploys a fewer number of trains as more MRT personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Up to 186 MRT personnel have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday 6 p.m.
As of 8:10 a.m., the MRT- said it has 10 to 11 trains running, down from last week's 16 to 19 trains.
MRT personnel who have contracted the virus have been admitted to government quarantine facilities in the World Trade Center, Philippine Arena and PhilSports Arena.
There have been 172 MRT-3 personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19, The STAR reports, quoting a statement by the train line's management.
Of those infected, 166 are personnel from the North Avenue station. Among those who tested positive were ticket sellers, a station nurse, and a train driver.
