Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was located 7 kilometers northwest of Cabangan town.
Magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Zambales
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 9:16am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Zambales province and was felt in nearby areas in Luzon Wednesday morning, state seismologists said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake—tectonic in origin—was located 7 kilometers northwest of Cabangan town. It jolted the area at around 8:28 a.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity IV (moderately strong) in San Felipe, Zambales, while it was felt at Intensity III (weak) in Quezon City and Malabon City.

The following instrumental intensities were also reported:

  • Intensity III (weak) – Olongapo City, Zambales
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Quezon City, Marikina City, Malolos City in Bulacan, Gapan City in Nueva Ecija and Guagua in Pampanga

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage were not expected from the quake. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

