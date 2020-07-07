COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The MMDA noticed an increase in the number of cars passing through EDSA and other major roads over the weekend.
STAR/File
MMDA office closed from July 9-10 after four employees test positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will be suspending work at its main office on Thursday and Friday to allow for the sanitation and disinfection of its premises after four of its personnel tested positive for the coronavirus after a battery of rapid testing. 

In a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday morning, Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago said that contact tracing efforts have been initiated while anyone found to have been in close proximity to the four was made to observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and subjected to swab tests. 

Employees who tested positive in the rapid test were also made to undergo the same, she said. 

“Upon the recommendation of the MMDA COVID-19 Committee, we have decided to suspend the operations at all our offices for sanitation and disinfection to protect not only our personnel but also the transacting public against the virus,” said MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim. 

“We assure the public that our offices will resume operations as soon as we have completed the sanitation and disinfection of our all offices by Monday,” said Lim. 

No employees will be permitted to enter any of the agency's offices over the slated sanitation and disinfection period. The agency's medical arm is also monitoring the situation and drafting guidelines and assistance for affected personnel, while protocols on visitors have already been put in place. 

On Monday, the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 also announced that it would temporarily suspend its operations until Saturday after a cluster of positive coronavirus cases was recorded among its personnel, furthering an already-lacking mass transportation system for commuters.

“This pandemic is a difficult time for all of us and we must do everything we can to protect our personnel and visitors,” said Lim. — Franco Luna

