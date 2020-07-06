Robredo organizes free shuttle service for health workers, frontliners in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President has launched a free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners in Cebu City, which is currently under the strictest lockdown in the country due to a surge of novel coronavirus infections.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in posts to her official Facebook and Twitter pages, confirmed that the buses made their first trips along three routes early Monday morning.

"Our pilot run will have initial three routes, with two trips each for morning and afternoon...We are grateful to our partners, [airport bus service] UBE Express, Seaoil, and Genergex Petroleum, whose support made this initiative possible," the vice president said on Sunday.

The routes being serviced were also posted on the vice president's official social media accounts.

The project is part of Bayanihan Sugbuanon, the OVP's COVID-19 response operations in Cebu City, which also includes the opening of free dormitories for health workers, medical practitioners and other frontliners for essential services.

Robredo on Sunday announced that the first dormitory for frontliners is located at Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, near North General Hospital.

Last Tuesday, she told ABS-CBN that she was also hoping to source locally-made personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontliners in the city.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on June 16 said Cebu City was reverted back to a stricter enhanced community quarantine due to its failure to meet the minimum seven-day doubling rate for COVID-19 cases and the city's overwhelmed critical care capacity.

As of July 4, health department data shows that the city has had a total of 5,125 COVID-19 cases, 1,094 of which were from the last two weeks.

This data does not yet include the record-breaking surge in national cases announced by the health department on Sunday which amount to 2,434, bumping up the country's tally to 44,254.

Cebu has logged 86 fatalities, six of them occurring in the last 14 days, while the national death toll stands at 1,297. — Bella Perez-Rubio