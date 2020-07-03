COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In this March 3, 2020 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the Heroes Hall in Malacañan Palace to preside over the Joint Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police Command Conference.
Presidential Photo/Albert Alcain
9 cops involved in Jolo 'misencounter' to meet Duterte in Zamboanga
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 4:19pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday transported from Jolo, Sulu the nine policemen involved in the shooting of four soldiers to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte in Zamboanga City.

Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesperson Maj. Arvin John Encinas confirmed the information about the transport of the nine policemen but could not provide further information as the military was not involved in the transfer of the suspects.

Police sources, however, disclosed that the PNP used the maritime police fast craft to ferry Staff Sgts. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Iskandar Susulan and Ernisar Sappal; Patrolmen Alkajal Mandangan, Rajiv Putalan and Moh Nur Parsani; Senior M/Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, M/Sgt. Hanie Baddiri and Cpl Sulki Andaki who arrived in Zamboanga City Friday morning.

Heavily escorted, the nine suspects were secured in a hotel near the Edwin Andrews Air Base (EAAB) where Duterte is scheduled to arrive about 5:15 p.m. to see and talk with them about the shooting incident.

The president was initially scheduled to fly straight to Jolo to talk with the nine policemen.

It will be recalled the nine involved policemen immediately surrendered and disarmed following the shooting and killing of four persons Monday in downtown Jolo which later turned out to be members of the military Intelligence Service Unit (ISU).

The victims were identified as Maj. Marvin Indammog, 39, Capt. Irvin Managuelod, 33, Sgt. Eric Velasco, 38, and Cpl. Abdal Asula, 33, who were tracking the presence of two Abu Sayyaf suicide bombers under Mundi Sawadjaan.

Duterte, during his visit, will also talk with the ground troops and its commanders before flying to Davao.

