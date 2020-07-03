COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This photo shows the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Manila.
Google Streetview
NBI files charges vs condo management for confining nurses to their units
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation said it filed criminal complaints against officials of a condominium in Quezon City for allegedly confining three nurses to their unit despite being cleared from COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday, the NBI said it filed complaints of serious illegal detention and of violation of Quezon City Executive Order No. 26, 2020 which protects medical frontliners and COVID-19 from discrimination.

NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor said that in June 29, the bureau’s Special Action Unit (SAU) received complaints from three individuals, through their lawyer, saying the management of their condominium restricted them to their unit for more than three days.

This is despite the tenants’ presenting of their medical certificates saying that they are cleared from COVID-19 and are fit to return to work.

The NBI-SAU arrived at the condominium tower and explained to the management that the nurses have already been cleared from COVID-19. But the bureau said the management insisted that they still need barangay clearance.

The barangay chairperson, however, explained that they could not issue a health clearance as they “respect clearances issued by Infectious Control Consultants.

Despite the presentation clearances, the management still refused to release the complainants, prompting the NBI operatives to rescue them.

The NBI identified the respondents as the following:

  • Mel Tosco, property manager/administrative head
  • Napolen Briñas, head, security management
  • Atty. Jerich Jucaban, vice president
  • Sadat Macabanding, security guard

They also filed complaints against the assigned security guard in the condominium, three still unidentified men and two unnamed women.

Tosco was already arrested, while Briñas and Jucaban remain at large. — Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rocky start for EDSA Busway operations
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The second day of the interim operations of the EDSA Busway project was marred by confusion after some buses dropped off passengers...
Nation
fbfb
8 more airports resume operations
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Eight more airports in the country have been given clearances to operate commercial flights after concerned local government...
Nation
fbfb
San Juan to rehabilitate Agora market
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The San Juan City government will rehabilitate the Agora public market, which was shut down on Wednesday after a vendor tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, Mayor Francis Zamora said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Fewer MRT-3 trips due to COVID-19
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Starting next week, there would be fewer trips for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 trains as 127 workers at its depot tested...
Nation
fbfb
Food culture guide uses 'walking tour' break to update knowledge on heritage, tourism
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
Since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented in Luzon last March 17, food and culture guide Ivan Man Dy had to...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
2 frontliners killed, 4 hurt in quarantine checkpoint attacks
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
A militiaman and a police master sergeant were killed while other four frontliners were hurt in separate attacks on quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
5 hours ago
Alert Level 2 still up over Mayon Volcano after magmatic activity recorded
5 hours ago
The volcano has been exhibiting moderate unrest for over two years now and entry into its six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Manila villages, Parañaque areas on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will put 31 barangays on lockdown for 48 hours this weekend due to rising cases of coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
108 BFP personnel COVID-positive
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
At least 108 Bureau of Fire Protection personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City to enforce strict quarantine
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Local officials in Quezon City thought it was permissible for residents to engage in social and sporting activities under the general community quarantine, prompting the city government to nudge barangay leaders...
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with