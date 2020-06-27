Over 200 families displaced in North Cotabato clash

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — More than 200 families were displaced by heavy gunfights between New People’s Army guerillas cornered by soldiers while collecting “protection money” from villagers in Arakan town Friday.

Four NPAs were killed in the ensuing encounter at the boundary of Barangays Napalico and Sumalili in Arakan, North Cotabato, according to community elders actively supporting the government’s campaign against NPAs.

Barangay residents identified the slain rebels only as Doming, Mario, Jaime and Rogelio, whose bodies were carried away from the scene by their fleeing companions.

The hostilities erupted when the NPAs fired at personnel of the 27th Infantry Battalion approaching to surround them while collecting money from villagers at gunpoint.

Local officials said NPA guerillas have periodically been appearing in secluded areas in Barangays Napalico and Sumalili to gather cash and rice from residents at gunpoint.

So heavy were the series of gunfights that the 901st Brigade, which has jurisdiction over 27th IB, had asked the Air Force to send in two MG520 attack helicopters to pound with rockets the positions of the NPAs.

The tactical air support forced the rebels to retreat towards the forested upland boundary of the adjoining North Cotabato and Bukidnon provinces.