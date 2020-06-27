COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This undated file photo shows shabu and drug paraphernalia seized during a drug sting in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson, File photo
P6.8-million shabu seized from minor drug courier in Zamboanga
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2020 - 5:27pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police anti-drug operatives arrested a young drug courier and seized a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million during an entrapment operation Saturday afternoon in a village near the business district here.

The operatives from the Police Station 10 arrested Raup Taup, 17, a native of Barangay Puukan Laminusa, Siasi town, Sulu, said Police Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office 9 director.

Cambay, who learned about the operation, went to the area and said the young courier was arrested about 3:40 p.m. at Barangay Sta. Barbara after he accepted the boodle money as payout for a kilo of shabu.

The operative recovered one transparent plastic containing the shabu that was concealed in a plastic tea pouch, including the boodle money.

The suspect denied owning the illegal drug since he alleged that he was just assigned to receive the payment.

Cambay said the local police was investigating the young courier to track down drug operators.

Cambay commended the Zamboanga City Police Office under the leadership of Col. Joseph Thomas Martir for the series of arrest of drug personalities and seizure of almost two kilos of shabu since last week.

He directed all his police units in the region to intensify the anti-drug operation, citing that drug personalities continue to operate even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to intensify the relentless anti-drug campaign because these drug personalities despite of the COVID-19 pandemic situation continued to slip the drug trade,” Cambay said.

