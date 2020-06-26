Taguig, Parañaque courts 'physically closed' for days due to COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Courts in Taguig and Parañaque will be physically closed for days due to possible COVID-19 cases among its personnel.

In separate memoranda shared by the Supreme Court Public Information Office, the executive judges of the judicial cities announced lockdown in their courts due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Taguig Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Leili Cruz Suarez, and Metropolitan TC Executive Judge Ma. Victoria Padilla-Awid announced in a joint memorandum that a court tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test, and another was confirmed to have close contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

“All judges and personnel of the Taguig City Regional Trial Courts, Metropolitan Trial Courts, and the Offices of the Clerk Courts are required to ho on self quarantine for a period of 14 days from June 25 to July 9,” they said.

During the same period, all RTCs, MeTCs and OCCs will be physically closed.

The courts concerned were also told to conduct contact tracing.

Meanwhile, Parañaque RTC Executive Judge Noemi Balitaan announced in a separate memorandum that a civilian security unit personnel assigned at the city hall tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test.

Since the security personnel was assigned at the floor of the legislative/judiciary at the city hall, Balitaan said they opted to disinfect from 4th to 8th floor of the building.

These floors will also be physically closed for seven days from June 26 to July 2 for disinfection and containment activities.

“All judges and court employees affected are advised to avoid contact with the public and to conduct tracing of all persons they may have been in contact at the court premises for the last two weeks,” Balitaan added.

Hearings in the affected courts will continue through videoconferencing, and pleadings may also be filed electronically. All court offices were also told to monitor all hotlines and emails for urgent matters.

On Friday, COVID-19 infection in the country reached 34,073rd mark. — Kristine Joy Patag