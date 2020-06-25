COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Several court offices have been ordered closed due to COVID-19 threat.
File photo
HRET premises, Makati courts and Valenzuela City's Bulwagang Pangkatarungan on lockdown
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal premises in Quezon City have been placed on lockdown for two weeks due to COVID-19 threat.

“As HRET Chair, I ordered the lockdown of the HRET premises for disinfection and quarantine of all its personnel for 14 days due to a possible case of COVID19 last Tuesday afternoon,” Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen told reporters in a message. 

The said office is located along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon.

Leonen said that essential staff will continue to work from home.

The suspected COVID-19 case, a liaison officer, may have been infected after a rapid test was done a week ago, Leonen said.

“We have also informed the other government agency involved. We will inform all the litigants and their lawyers,” he also said.

Makati court judges and personnel on self-quarantine

Makati Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Elmo Alameda, and Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Jackie Crisologo Saguisag ordered court judges and personnel to undergo 14-day quarantine from June 25 to July 8.

A copy of their joint memorandum was posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Thursday.

A court employee tested positive on a rapid test for COVID-19. The suspected COVID-infected person also has relatives working in Makati courts. Another court employee is deemed Person Under Investigation.

The two court personnel will undergo swab testing or a confirmatory test in the coming days.

“All RTCs and [Metropolitan Trial Courts] as well as the [Offices of the Clerk of Court] will be physically closed during the quarantine period,” the judges said.

Court offices may be contacted trough hotlines and emails. Videoconferencing for hearings and electronic filing of pleadings are also allowed.

Valenzuela RTC-Bulwagang Pangkatarungan also on lockdown

Valenzuela Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Maria Nena Santos, in a separate memo, ordered the physical closure of the city’s Bulwagang Pangkatarungan starting Thursday, June 25.

“If the result on the swab test of the person who had contact with a COVID-positive will turn out negative, in-court proceedings and other transactions will resume immediately,” Santos said.

If the test yields a positive result, the court will continue on its quarantine period until July 9.

Hearings and raffle of cases shall continue through videoconferencing.

