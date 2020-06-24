COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This file photo shows the Office of the Ombudsman office in Quezon City.
The STAR/file
Olongapo mayor sued for 'repeatedly' violating task force rules
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government filed a complaint against Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. for his alleged "repeated" violation of Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases rules.

In a statement Wednesday, the DILG said it filed the complaint against Paulino “for repeatedly violating rules and regulations issued by IATF and implemented by the DILG.”

Paulino is facing complaints alleging of gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan Act, violation of Republic Act 11332 or the mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases, and open disobedience under Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año directed the filing of the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Malaya, also the department’s spokesperson, said that DILG first issued a show cause order against Paulino in April for organizing a mass gathering in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Cards in the first tranche of the government cash aid program. He added that the Olongapo mayor was “admonished” and “warned” to comply with IATF guidelines then.

But Paulino again violated the task force’s regulations when he allowed back-riding in his locality under EO No.54 series of 2020. Even after the DILG called attention to this EO, Paulino only suspended its implementation “until such time that ‘it is consonant with the guidelines and regulations’” of the government,” through EO 54-A.

The STAR previously reported that Paulino allowed the issuance of an “angkas pass” to city residents. This can only be given to those heading out to work, buy essential items or seek medical services.

Malaya said that the EO allowing back-riding “clearly runs counter to the directives of the national government,” and the issuance of EO 54-A suspending its implementation “proves that he did not completely abandon” his previous order.

The DILG official also noted that prior to the passage of the Bayanihan Act, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity and enjoined local government officials to fully cooperate.

“The matter is now in the hands of the Office of the Ombudsman. The Olongapo mayor will explain his side there,” Malaya also said in a mix of English and Filipino. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Cebu cop dies of COVID
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Another police officer has died of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Man arrested for selling rapid test kits
By Rey Galupo | June 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A man was arrested in Cebu City on Monday for selling coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 rapid test kits.
Nation
fbfb
Army lieutenant killed, 9 soldiers wounded in encounter with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
By John Unson | 1 day ago
The slain officer — 1Lt. Ryan Lou Retener — belonged to the 32nd Infantry Battalion, one of several units...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ traces man who threatened Sharon’s daughter
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice said yesterday it has identified the man who allegedly issued a threat on social media to rape a...
Nation
fbfb
Third Muntinlupa community under lockdown
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The city government of Muntinlupa has placed another community under lockdown due to an increase in the number of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
3 NPA recruiters surrender in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Three elusive New People’s Army recruitment officers surrendered Tuesday through the efforts of local officials and...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
No plan to close duty-free shops
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Duty Free Philippines Corp. has postponed its plan to close its stores in the provinces even as the Department of Tourism...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Motorists warned: Don’t use bike lanes
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday warned motorists against using bicycle lanes as parking spaces or a way to avoid...
Nation
fbfb
14 hours ago
Indonesian held for kidnapping
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
An Indonesian who allegedly kidnapped his co-employee at a Chinese Philippine offshore gaming operator firm was arrested in...
Nation
fbfb
Army officer killed in Sulu clash
By John Unson | June 24, 2020 - 12:00am
An Army lieutenant was killed and nine other soldiers were wounded in an encounter with suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits in Patikul, Sulu on Monday.
14 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with