Olongapo mayor sued for 'repeatedly' violating task force rules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government filed a complaint against Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. for his alleged "repeated" violation of Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases rules.

In a statement Wednesday, the DILG said it filed the complaint against Paulino “for repeatedly violating rules and regulations issued by IATF and implemented by the DILG.”

Paulino is facing complaints alleging of gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan Act, violation of Republic Act 11332 or the mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases, and open disobedience under Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año directed the filing of the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Malaya, also the department’s spokesperson, said that DILG first issued a show cause order against Paulino in April for organizing a mass gathering in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Cards in the first tranche of the government cash aid program. He added that the Olongapo mayor was “admonished” and “warned” to comply with IATF guidelines then.

But Paulino again violated the task force’s regulations when he allowed back-riding in his locality under EO No.54 series of 2020. Even after the DILG called attention to this EO, Paulino only suspended its implementation “until such time that ‘it is consonant with the guidelines and regulations’” of the government,” through EO 54-A.

The STAR previously reported that Paulino allowed the issuance of an “angkas pass” to city residents. This can only be given to those heading out to work, buy essential items or seek medical services.

Malaya said that the EO allowing back-riding “clearly runs counter to the directives of the national government,” and the issuance of EO 54-A suspending its implementation “proves that he did not completely abandon” his previous order.

The DILG official also noted that prior to the passage of the Bayanihan Act, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity and enjoined local government officials to fully cooperate.

“The matter is now in the hands of the Office of the Ombudsman. The Olongapo mayor will explain his side there,” Malaya also said in a mix of English and Filipino. — Kristine Joy Patag