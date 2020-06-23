LIST: Scheduled MRT-3 suspensions from July to September

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) will suspend passenger operations for four weekends in the coming three months to fast-track rail replacement works.

Once the railworks are finished, the train operating speed would supposedly increase gradually from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour by December, while headway (interval between trains) would decrease gradually to 3.5 minutes.

Related Stories MRT-3 rail replacement complete by 2021

“Rail replacement works to be done during the weekend suspension include turnout works for both the southbound and northbound tracks at North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations. Turnouts are used to enable trains to switch from one track to another,” the transport department said in a Tuesday release.

Among the works to be done include "rail destressing, rerailing, turnouts replacement, resurfacing, rail profile grinding, ballasting and tamping, and other major works for MRT-3’s trains, electrical systems, and other subsystems.”

To compensate for the weekend suspensions, the MRT-3 together with the DOTr Road Sector and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will implement a bus augmentation program that would accommodate affected commuters.

According to the DOTr data requested by Philstar.com, passenger averages over the general community quarantine period are 43,341 during weekdays and 33,570 during weekends.

Here is the list of dates affected by scheduled MRT-3 suspensions.

Saturday, July 4

Sunday, July 5

Saturday, August 8

Sunday, August 9

Saturday, August 21

Sunday, August 23

Saturday, September 12

Sunday, September 13

— With reports from Franco Luna