Lanao del Sur has 12 new COVID-19 cases; Basilan has 6

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur has 12 more local COVID-19 cases, raising to 69 the number of residents infected with the coronavirus since April.

Lanao del Sur, home-province of Health Minister Safrullah Dipatuan of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, the provincial capital.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., chairman of the Lanao del Sur provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Tuesday that 60 of the 69 COVID-19 cases in the province were confirmed only in recent weeks.

Adiong said the Lanao del Sur residents confirmed to have COVID-19 are in isolation facilities.

The office of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Tuesday the island province now has six COVID-19 cases.

Salliman said personnel of the Integrated Provincial Health Office and members of the PDRRMC have expanded their anti-coronavirus operations to prevent an increase of COVID-19 cases in Basilan.

Basilan only had three cases until last week, but two residents who have just returned to the province after having been stranded in Metro Manila by the quarantine and another, infected via local transmission, tested positive for COVID-19 the other day.