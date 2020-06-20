5 returning residents, ex-inmate test positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease increased to 205 in Zamboanga peninsula as five locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and a former person deprived of liberty (PDL) tested positive as of Friday.

The Task Force COVID Zamboanga del Norte reported three new cases, who are LSIs and residents of Salug, Manukan and Piñan municipalities. The two LSIs came from Cebu and the other one from Pampanga.

The health authorities said contact tracing have been conducted while the patients have been isolated.

The Task Force COVID of Zamboanga del Sur reported two additional cases, bringing the total number of active cases to eight. The two LSIs of Molave and Pitogo towns came from Cebu.

The new case in Zamboanga City, on the other hand, is a 70-year-old former person deprived of liberty who was placed under quarantine after he set free last June 15.

However, on his fifth day of quarantine, the patient showed symptoms and was eventually admitted to the Zamboanga City Medical Center. The hospital reported that he is in stable condition.

Out of the 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 42 are active cases while the rest have already recovered.