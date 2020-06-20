Mindanao braces for influx of returning residents as concerns over COVID-19 grow

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two of five Bangsamoro provinces have markedly high continuing influx of returning residents whom authorities are dealing with caution due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.

By Friday, a total of 2,441 locally stranded individuals or SLIs have returned to Lanao del Sur, whose provincial government has listed 51 domestic COVID-19 cases since April.

A total of 1,216 LSIs and a big number of residents who have stayed for a longtime outside have returned in the past three weeks to Basilan, which only has three confirmed COVID-19 so far.

The Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reported Wednesday that BARMM has 26 more new COVID-19 cases this week, increasing to 64 the number of infected residents.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman told reporters Saturday they only have three COVID-19 cases in the province, far lower than the cases discovered in other areas in the Bangsamoro region in recent weeks.

“Everything is being done to prevent a spike. My office, the Western Mindanao Command, the BARMM regional police, our local government units and the Integrated Provincial Health Office are together preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Basilan,” Salliman said.

Salliman said units of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Police Maritime Group in the Bangsamoro region are helping the Basilan provincial disaster risk reduction and management council facilitate the return to the island province of LSIs coming in via the pier and airport in Zamboanga City.

The surprisingly large number of residents returning to the supposedly small Basilan province, covering only 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, has attracted the attention of the Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-BARMM.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said it could be due to the peace now spreading around Basilan that besides the LSIs, many others who have stayed in other regions for years are resettling in the once dangerous province.

“They would not return to Basilan and resettle if they don’t feel they are safe there,” Sobejana said.

The office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. has teams in the Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan del Oro and in seaports in provinces nearby to screen returning constituents from different regions and from Metro Manila.

Maranaws returning to Lanao del Sur are first examined by government health personnel before they are escorted to their respective hometowns.

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

“We are thankful to PRO-BARMM, to the Army’s 103rd Brigade and the BARMM government for supporting our campaign versus COVID-19,” Adiong said.