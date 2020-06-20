COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Residents of Basilan returning from regions outside are ferried to the island province by boat from the Zamboanga City pier.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Mindanao braces for influx of returning residents as concerns over COVID-19 grow
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 3:29pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two of five Bangsamoro provinces have markedly high continuing influx of returning residents whom authorities are dealing with caution due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.

By Friday, a total of 2,441 locally stranded individuals or SLIs have returned to Lanao del Sur, whose provincial government has listed 51 domestic COVID-19 cases since April.

A total of 1,216 LSIs and a big number of residents who have stayed for a longtime outside have returned in the past three weeks to Basilan, which only has three confirmed COVID-19 so far.

The Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reported Wednesday that BARMM has 26 more new COVID-19 cases this week, increasing to 64 the number of infected residents.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman told reporters Saturday they only have three COVID-19 cases in the province, far lower than the cases discovered in other areas in the Bangsamoro region in recent weeks.

“Everything is being done to prevent a spike. My office, the Western Mindanao Command, the BARMM regional police, our local government units and the Integrated Provincial Health Office are together preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Basilan,” Salliman said.

Salliman said units of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Police Maritime Group in the Bangsamoro region are helping the Basilan provincial disaster risk reduction and management council facilitate the return to the island province of LSIs coming in via the pier and airport in Zamboanga City.

The surprisingly large number of residents returning to the supposedly small Basilan province, covering only 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, has attracted the attention of the Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-BARMM.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said it could be due to the peace now spreading around Basilan that besides the LSIs, many others who have stayed in other regions for years are resettling in the once dangerous province.

“They would not return to Basilan and resettle if they don’t feel they are safe there,” Sobejana said.

The office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. has teams in the Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan del Oro and in seaports in provinces nearby to screen returning constituents from different regions and from Metro Manila.

Maranaws returning to Lanao del Sur are first examined by government health personnel before they are escorted to their respective hometowns.

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City.

“We are thankful to PRO-BARMM, to the Army’s 103rd Brigade and the BARMM government for supporting our campaign versus COVID-19,” Adiong said.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Frontliners emulating Jose Rizal’s self sacrifice
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Malacañang officials compared thousands of Filipino health workers and other frontline workers engaged in addressing...
Nation
fbfb
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse, summer solstice tomorrow
By Helen Flores | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos will witness two astronomical events tomorrow – an annular solar eclipse and summer solstice or the longest day of the year.
Nation
fbfb
700 MRT personnel negative for COVID
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Over 700 employees of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3’s depot station have tested negative for the coronavirus disease...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City issues COVID guidelines for floods, rainy season
By Janvic Mateo | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City local government has released guidelines on dealing with the coronavirus disease 2019 during floods and other disasters that may happen during the rainy season.
Nation
fbfb
25 more cops infected with virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Twenty-five more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 440 the number of Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Caloocan barangay chair gunned down
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Based on initial police findings, Dilao had been walking home along Progreso Street around midnight when he was shot and killed...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cebu City PNP, DepEd offices on lockdown
By Miriam Desacada | 15 hours ago
At least 25 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office have been found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Parañaque eases curfew
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The city of Parañaque has shortened its curfew by three hours, a few days after Metro Manila was placed under an extended...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Isko assures Manila seniors of monthly pension amid pandemic
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has assured the city’s senior citizens that they will receive their complete monthly pension...
Nation
fbfb
Hundred Islands National Park reopens
By Eva Visperas | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Hundred Islands National Park in this city will reopen to local tourists at 50 percent capacity starting next week.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with