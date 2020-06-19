Quiapo barangay captain shot dead

MANILA, Philippines — Police are looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive for the killing of a barangay captain in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday night.

Abubakar Sharief, 33, chairman of Barangay 384, Zone 39, District 3, and other local officials were manning a checkpoint along Globo de Oro street when armed men arrived and opened fire at around 11 p.m.

Probers said they are not discounting the possibility that Sharief’s killing was drug-related.

Sharief died at the scene from gunshots to the head and body.

Councilman Malik Abdulah, 38, suffered a gunshot to the leg and was taken to the San Juan de Dios Hospital for treatment, according to Manila Police District Station 9 commander Lt. Col. Reynaldo Magdaluyo.

The assailants fled on foot after the attack, Magdaluyo said.

Police said they recovered at least 36 empty M16 rifle bullets at the scene.