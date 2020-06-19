COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Abubakar Sharief, 33, chairman of Barangay 384, Zone 39, District 3, and other local officials were manning a checkpoint along Globo de Oro street when armed men arrived and opened fire at around 11 p.m.
Philstar.com/File photo
Quiapo barangay captain shot dead
Rey Galupo (The Philippine Star) - June 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Police are looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive for the killing of a barangay captain in Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday night.

Abubakar Sharief, 33, chairman of Barangay 384, Zone 39, District 3, and other local officials were manning a checkpoint along Globo de Oro street when armed men arrived and opened fire at around 11 p.m.

Probers said they are not discounting the possibility that Sharief’s killing was drug-related.

Sharief died at the scene from gunshots to the head and body.

Councilman Malik Abdulah, 38, suffered a gunshot to the leg and was taken to the San Juan de Dios Hospital for treatment, according to Manila Police District Station 9 commander Lt. Col. Reynaldo Magdaluyo.

The assailants fled on foot after the attack, Magdaluyo said.

Police said they recovered at least 36 empty M16 rifle bullets at the scene.

ILLEGAL DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lumad students reported missing are in military camp — report
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
The younger Tacalan son was quoted in the DxND report as saying that his welfare had not been neglected by the MISFI administration...
Nation
fbfb
PNP officer faces probe for bypassing Borongan City quarantine checkpoint
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Another police officer has reportedly violated quarantine rules.
Nation
fbfb
Isko locks down 3 Manila barangays
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila city government yesterday placed three barangays under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the spike...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ compound on COVID-19 lockdown until June 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he “ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new [National Prosecution...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB eyes return of jeepneys by June 30
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing the resumption of operations of public utility...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Manila courts on lockdown
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Manila regional and metropolitan trial courts went on lockdown yesterday after two court personnel were exposed to their...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
25 more cops infected with virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Twenty-five more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 440 the number of Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ to NBI: Probe Kerwin Espinosa’s drug deals
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations that confessed...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
BuCor COVID cases reach 301
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The number of inmates and Bureau of Corrections personnel infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has climbed...
Nation
fbfb
San Juan, Mandaluyong ease curfew hours
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
San Juan and Mandaluyong have relaxed curfew hours to help the residents suffering from limited public transportation and for businesses to recover amid the pandemic.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with