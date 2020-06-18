Zamora gives food packs to 45,000 families

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora started yesterday the distribution of food packs to 45,000 families to mark its 13th cityhood anniversary.

The local government has been distributing food assistance weekly to the residents since the national government implemented the enhanced community quarantine in March.

“A lot of families are still having a hard time even if we are now under general community quarantine due to unemployment, limited livelihood opportunities and drained resources,” Zamora said. “I hope that these food packs will be able to help them during these difficult times.”

He personally handed over the food relief to residents in Barangays Corazon de Jesus, Pasadena, St. Joseph and Isabelita.

Zamora said he would visit all 21 barangays in the city in the next days.

The distribution of relief assistance will culminate on June 24, which is the feast of San Juan.

Wattah Wattah festival

Zamora said the city would not forgo this year’s celebration of the Wattah Wattah festival or the traditional “basaan” that draws thousands of people.

“We will have a celebration but it will be in coordination with the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases),” Zamora told reporters.

“The pandemic will not stop us from delivering much needed help to the people and in celebrating this important event although in a simple way,” he added.

The celebration was tweaked last year due to a water shortage crisis that affected several parts of Metro Manila, including San Juan.