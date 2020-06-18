COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Quezon City cop tests positive for drugs
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2020 - 12:00am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — A Quezon City police officer was sacked from his post after he tested positive for drug use, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

Pat. Casey Austria, assigned with the Quezon City PoliceDistrict Special Operaitons Unit (QCPD), was disarmed and placed on floating status after the examination on his urine sample yielded traces of shabu.

Based on the QCPD report, the results were confirmed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Austria was among the 312 QCPD police officers who underwent random drug testing on June 6. He was the only one who tested positive for shabu use.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered Metro Manila police director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas to intensify the crackdown on rouge policemen.

Gamboa said Austria would undergo summary dismissal proceedings.

