Rizal mayor survives ambush
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Raul Palino of Teresa, Rizal was unhurt in an ambush on Monday.

Palino and his security escort Ruel Santos, 44, were in a Toyota Hiace driven by Joel Baladia, 38, when they were waylaid along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Barangay Poblacion around 5:05 p.m.

Santos and Balajadia were wounded and brought to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Closed-circuit television camera footage showed two men shooting Palino’s vehicle while it was making a left turn. Another man was seen running toward the van.

“The suspects fled on foot toward Antipolo City,” Teresa police chief Capt. Emmarie Ablao said in a text message.

Probers recovered several bullet shells for guns of unknown calibers at the scene.

Palino told police he could not think of anyone who wants him dead.

Rizal police director Col. Renato Alba ordered the creation of a task force to investigate the slay attempt.

In a speech in Davao City in March last year, President Duterte said Palino was among the local government officials involved in the illegal drug trade.

Palino and four other mayors were stripped of operational control and supervision over the local police for their alleged drug links. He had denied the allegations.

The Rizal provincial government condemned the incident and offered an undetermined cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The provincial government and the 14 city and municipal governments immensely condemn the shooting,” the Rizal government said in a statement. Ed Amoroso, Neil Jayson Servallos

