The streets of Zamboanga City are deserted on April 26, 2020 due to a total lockdown that the city will implement every Sunday
Via The STAR/Roel Pareño
Citing tremendous losses, Zamboanga businesses plead for MGCQ in city
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 7:38pm

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — After losing around P3 billion due to the coronavirus lockdown, the business community in Zamboanga City is appealing to the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease to relax the classification of the southern port city to modified general community quarantine.

The IATF-EID listed Zamboanga City as among the areas in Mindanao, including Davao City, to continue under the GCQ until June 30.

Pedro Rufo Soliven, president of the Zamboanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc. (ZCCIFI), also appealed to the local government and its IATF to have empathy for people who have suffered as a result of the more than three months of lockdown. 

The local IATF reported on Tuesday that confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to 185 although 138 of those have recovered.

More than 40 are cases of former persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the City Reformatory Center who were given liberty on court orders but were placed under quarantine as part of the release protocols.

"Let's focus on the economy. The small, medium and micro enterprise sector is really crying for help. Another extension would make it very difficult for them to bounce back," Soliven said.

He said the business community has lost around P3 billion in the quarantine, based on data from the city's Business Permits and Licensing Office.

The estimate does not include those in the informal economy like ambulant vendors.

'A disconnect'

He said that government's call to the business sector to reopen is inconsistent with requiring most people to stay at home.  

"Basically, you ask the people to operate and open up (business), but basically you have these roadblocks for them to efficiently manage and at least operate viably," Soliven said.

"You ask all commercial establishment to open, particularly those essentials and those that can operate under the health protocol, but you ask people to stay at home. So, who is going to consume, patronize these stores?" Soliven said.

"There is seems to be a disconnect. That is why we are raising all these issues hopefully they are able to see from the perspective of the business community," he said.

Soliven said the ZCCIFI has forwarded a position paper to the IATF-EID to reconsider moving Zamboanga City to the more lenient Modified General Community Quarantine. Most of the country is already on MGCQ.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar the city government supports moving to MGCQ but said safety measures need to be put in place for that to happen.

She said the city needs to strengthen the monitoring of its Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams; provide opportunity for data collection and contact tracing; and prepare a system and a module where every individual is responsible enough whenever they are in public.

"These three have to be set in place so that we will be able to be in a more relax new normal process in the city of Zamboanga," Salazar said.

