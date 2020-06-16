COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
In this file photo, Mujiv Hataman, then governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao talks to media.
The STAR/Roel Pareño
Hataman seeks investigation into warrantless arrest of 2 Muslim traders in Manila
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), who is also a deputy speaker at the House, on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the reported warrantless arrest of two Muslim traders in Manila.

Saadudin Alawiya and Abdullah Maute last Friday were arrested during a supposed buy-bust operation. Police searched their homes and arrested them in the San Andres Bukid district without a court order.

"I personally know the president of the traders' association, he can vouch for the two victims — that they are not involved in illegal drugs, they are are gold sellers. What we're saying is, let's look for the true story. The police have their own version but we will find out the full truth," Hataman told ABS-CBN in Filipino.

According to the news outlet, the Manila Police District said that the traders were arrested because they sold shabu to an undercover police officer. MPD added that P258,400 worth of shabu was seized from the suspects.

READ: Manila residents in standoff with cops

Hataman confirmed that the cops who made the warrantless arrest did not present identification, were not in uniform, did not have a search warrant, did not coordinate with the barangay, and did not have clearance from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The encounter lasted five hours as neighbors of the two traders tried to intervene.

Warrantless arrests under the anti-terror bill

The deputy speaker expressed concern that the warrantless arrest of Muslims could become a frequent occurrence once the controversial anti-terrorism bill becomes law.

"That's why, us Muslim members of congress are talking because we worry about situations like this arising even more once the anti-terror [bill] is signed and turned into law. In these situations, it will be the police who get to determine the story. Not generalizing, but its better that they see their rank and file has a few 'scalawags' who have different interests," he said in Filipino.

The bill, now awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's signature, allows authorities to hold suspected terrorists for up to 24 days without a warrant as long as the Anti-Terrorism Council approves.

The anti-terrorism bill, which will replace the Human Security Act of 2007, also does away with compensation for those unlawfully detained.

Proponents of the bill said that the HSA had made it difficult for the military and police to prevent acts of terrorism and go after alleged terrrorists.

'Muslim Filipinos most affected'

Hataman and other leaders from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have raised that discussion on the anti-terrorism bill has largely excluded the concerns and experiences of Muslim Filipinos who are the most affected by terrorism and by counter-terrorist operations.

During a webinar on how counterterrorism has affected them, members of the Moro community said they have long been the victims of torture and prolonged detention.

Lawyer Anna Tarhata Basman, who is a member of parliament in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and an organizer of the talk, said that the context of marginalized communities was "largely absent" in the discussion on the bill.

"Overall, this is a problematic omission [because] it is the Muslim communities that have been hurt the most by terrorism in this country. It is also the Muslim community that will likewise suffer the overreach and abuse [if the bill becomes a law]," she said

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 reached President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk on June 9. He can choose to sign the bill, veto it, or let it lapse into a law after 30 days. .— with reports from Jonathan de Santos

