On Independence Day, Joy Belmonte asks citizens to work together to get through COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday called on citizens to work together to overcome the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a Facebook video to mark the country's 122nd Independence Day, Belmonte highlighted the importance of keeping the "bayanihan" spirit alive.

"Naging madilim at magulo ang kasaysayan ng ating bansa. Pero lagi nating napapatunayan na ang mga Pilipino kapag nagbayanihan, nagtatagumpay," the mayor said.

The COVID-19 pandemic made people learn that they can overcome any problem no matter how challenging it may be, Belmonte said, underscoring the need for unity and compassion.

"Sa ating pagharap sa isang malaking hamon ngayon — ang COVID-19 — nawa’y ang ating pagkakaisa, malasakit, at pagbabayanihan ang patuloy na magsilbing sagot upang tayo ay makabangong muli," Belmonte said.

The mayor also assured that the Quezon City government is working hard to safeguard the public health and safety of her constituents amid the threats posed by COVID-19.

On Friday, the Department of Health announced 289 new survivors of COVID-19 — the most reported in a single day so far in the Philippines.

More than 7.27 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 413,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

