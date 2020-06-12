Responding cops double number of protesters at DLSU

MANILA, Philippines — During the 122nd Independence Day commemoration held by a group of fewer than 20 people at De La Salle University campus in Manila, scores of government authorities showed up at the venue, reportedly prompting the institution's Brothers to come out on rare occasion.

Former district rep. Erin Tañada (Quezon) took to social media to air the incident which occurred despite their adherence to social distancing.

“Here at DLSU Taft...when the program started, there were 40 [Philippine National Police] in fatigues that appeared at the gates. Thank you DLSU for fighting for what is right,” Tañada posted.

Like other demonstrations held the same day nationwide, the group had been protesting the controversial anti-terrorism bill awaiting action from President Rodrigo Duterte before being signed into law, passed into law upon inaction for 30 days, or vetoed completely or in part.

The PNP has since said that today's Independence Day public activities were "generally peaceful" and in accordance with minimum health standards, claiming no arrests were made.

“PNP units remain deployed in perennial public assembly venues to enforce IATF guidelines on mass gathering and physical distancing,” read a Friday release from the PNP Public Information Office.

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story showed that a group of fewer than 10 people joined the protest at De La Salle University campus. This has been corrected.