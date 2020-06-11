COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The COVID-19 isolation facility, which is under construction, is expected to be accomplished in about two months.
Philstar.com/John Unson
BARMM constructs another COVID-19 isolation facility in Maguindanao
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 2:48pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Engineers are expecting the completion within 10 weeks of another P21-million coronavirus isolation facility the Bangsamoro government is constructing in Maguindanao province.

The facility, to cover a 900-square meter floor area, is being constructed on a high ground behind the Datu Blah Sinsuat District Hospital in Barangay Nuro, capital of Upi town in the first district of Maguindanao.

Mae Bagundang-Sinsuat, administrative officer of the DBS District Hospital, said Thursday their chief, physician Henry Macion, and engineers from the Ministry of Public Works-Bangsamoro-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are monitoring the implementation of the project closely.

The project, meant to boost BARMM’s war on coronavirus, was launched just a week ago.

“Engineers from the MPW come here every day to check on the progress of the infrastructure project,” Bagundang-Sinsuat said.

Two engineers from BARMM’s public works ministry, Sahid Abdullah and Faisal Kusain, are overseeing, along with Macion, the construction of the COVID-19 isolation building.

BARMM’s regional spokesperson, Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, said Thursday the project includes the landscaping of the surroundings of the P21 million worth building.

The public works ministry shall also facilitate the concreting of a 40-meter access road connecting the COVID-19 treatment building to the main compound of the DBS District Hospital, according to Sinarimbo.

The BARMM government has just constructed a prototype facility in the premises of the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Pinaring area in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao.

The facility is being managed jointly by physician Ibrahim Pangato, chief of the Sanitarium Hospital and the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office.

The COVID-19 isolation building in Sultan Kudarat, about eight kilometers southwest of the BARMM regional capitol in Cotabato City, was also constructed in only about 10 weeks.  

