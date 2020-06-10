COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low-pressure area was monitored at 305 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
PAGASA
LPA off Eastern Samar to develop into cyclone
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Eastern Visayas should brace for rains as a low-pressure area off Guiuan, Eastern Samar was expected to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area was monitored at 305 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Eastern Visayas might experience light to heavy rains within the next 24 hours.

PAGASA said the weather system triggered the southwesterly windflow, which would bring light to moderate to heavy rains over Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur, including Davao City.

The tropical depression will be locally named Butchoy once it develops into a tropical depression. It will be the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said Metro Manila would experience fair weather today apart from isolated rains due to thunderstorms.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperature are expected over the metropolis tomorrow and on Friday.

Residents of Bicol and the Visayas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorm today until Friday.

Rainy season

PAGASA said the cyclone might trigger the onset of the rainy season, which is associated with the southwest monsoon, in the western section of the country, including Metro Manila.

Two to three cyclones are expected to enter the country this month.

Typhoon Ambo lashed Eastern Samar and Bicol last month, leaving one dead. Damage to agriculture amounted to P1.37 billion.

LOW-PRESSURE AREA PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 cops in Zamora’s convoy sacked
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Five San Juan police officers were relieved from their posts yesterday after Mayor Francis Zamora and his police escorts supposedly...
Nation
fbfb
PNP doctor dies after being sprayed with disinfectant
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Capt. Casey Gutierrez had a promising career as a physician for a private hospital but he gave it up to fulfill his dream...
Nation
fbfb
QC sacks enforcer who beat up fish vendor in April
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
The village watchman filmed beating up a fish vendor with a stick in Barangay South Triangle for not wearing a mask has...
Nation
fbfb
Cordillera youth group urges Facebook action on 'smear campaign' vs activists
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"These are done through the careless linking of various legal and legitimate organizations and individuals in rebels and armed...
Nation
fbfb
No such thing as holy alcohol – church
By Evelyn Macairan | June 9, 2020 - 12:00am
While the use of rubbing alcohol is encouraged to prevent contracting coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Pampanga Liturgical Commission yesterday denied the existence of “holy alcoho...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Zamora not to blame for quarantine breach – DILG
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora did not abuse his authority when he and his companions visited Baguio City last week, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
COVID patient jumps to death in Cebu hospital
By Iris Hazel Mascardo | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A 48-year-old man infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 reportedly jumped to his death from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
NPA rebel nabbed for murder
By Artemio Dumlao | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A New People’s Army rebel wanted for multiple frustrated murder and two counts of murder was arrested in Sitio Ubel, Barangay Gawaan in Balbalan town in Kalinga on Monday night.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Soldier gunned down by BIFF bandits in Maguindanao
By John Unson | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya or the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters shot dead a soldier on Monday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
South Korean held at NAIA over gambling website
By Rudy Santos | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A South Korean fugitive was briefly detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday for allegedly running an illegal online gambling website based in Manila.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with