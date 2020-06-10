LPA off Eastern Samar to develop into cyclone

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Eastern Visayas should brace for rains as a low-pressure area off Guiuan, Eastern Samar was expected to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area was monitored at 305 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Eastern Visayas might experience light to heavy rains within the next 24 hours.

PAGASA said the weather system triggered the southwesterly windflow, which would bring light to moderate to heavy rains over Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur, including Davao City.

The tropical depression will be locally named Butchoy once it develops into a tropical depression. It will be the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said Metro Manila would experience fair weather today apart from isolated rains due to thunderstorms.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperature are expected over the metropolis tomorrow and on Friday.

Residents of Bicol and the Visayas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorm today until Friday.

Rainy season

PAGASA said the cyclone might trigger the onset of the rainy season, which is associated with the southwest monsoon, in the western section of the country, including Metro Manila.

Two to three cyclones are expected to enter the country this month.

Typhoon Ambo lashed Eastern Samar and Bicol last month, leaving one dead. Damage to agriculture amounted to P1.37 billion.