“We have to be sure in making an interpretation. We have to be cautious. Our epidemiology bureau has been directed to do a plotting on the onset of illness of cases in Region 7 to see the trend of fresh cases there,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said yesterday.
PCOO/File
DOH monitoring Central Visayas COVID cases
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring the situation in Central Visayas, which has overtaken Metro Manila in terms of the number of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases.

“We have to be sure in making an interpretation. We have to be cautious. Our epidemiology bureau has been directed to do a plotting on the onset of illness of cases in Region 7 to see the trend of fresh cases there,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said yesterday.

Authorities said the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the region was due to outbreaks in detention facilities in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Vergeire said Cebu City has been “very pro-active” in its contact tracing, which she described as “an example of best practice.”

She cited the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for its intensified contact tracing.

DOH records show that as of Monday, Cebu City alone recorded 2,883 cases.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the increase in the number of new cases is due to the backlog in COVID testing.

Labella said Cebu City is among local government units which conducted the most number of COVID tests.

Benguet town’s 1st COVID case

In Benguet, a 44-year-old vegetable truck driver is the first confirmed case in Tuba town.

Tuba Mayor Clarita Sal-ongan said the patient is in stable condition at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center. 

The truck driver, who reportedly traveled to Quezon City and Plaridel, Bulacan, arrived in La Trinidad on June 1, went to Manila on June 3 then stayed at his house in Sitio Bangcua, Barangay Poblacion in Tuba from June 5 to 7.

Sal-ongan placed the sitio on lockdown even as she urged villagers who had contact with the patient to quarantine for 14 days.

In Angeles City, Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. said the city is now COVID-free after their remaining patient, a 34-year-old male from Barangay Sto. Cristo, tested negative for the virus. 

Returning OFWs

As this developed, close to 300 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned to their provinces within 48 hours of arrival at the Clark International Airport on Friday.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and other concerned government agencies mobilized teams to send the OFWs to their respective provinces as soon as they received their certificate from the Bureau of Quarantine showing that they tested negative for COVID-19.

The OFWs arrived on an Emirates flight. Their swab samples were processed at the Jose Lingad Memorial Hospital. Mayen Jaymalin, Artemio Dumlao, Raymund Catindig, Ric Sapnu, The Freeman

