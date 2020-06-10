COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Elmer Cordero signs documents for his release from the Caloocan custodial facility yesterday.
Image courtesy of his lawyer Henrie Enaje.
Caloocan court frees 72-year-old jeepney driver
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Caloocan Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) yesterday ordered the release from detention of 72-year-old Elmer Cordero, one of the six jeepney drivers arrested last week in Caloocan for holding a rally and allegedly violating social distancing protocols during the quarantine.

In the release order signed by MTC Branch 51 Presiding Judge Gloria Santos Jr., Cordero was ordered released after posting P10,000 bail in a decades-old estafa case.

According to lawyers VJ Topacio and Henrie Enaje, Cordero forgot about his pending estafa case when he failed to mention this to his lawyers attending to his simple disobedience case.

Without giving specifics, Topacio said the case was a “simple” estafa charge filed by a private complainant in 2002.

Cordero and five other members of the militant transport group Piston were charged by the Caloocan police for simple disobedience for allegedly resisting police dispersing their demonstration along EDSA on June 2.

The drivers denied they resisted arrest, saying they were only invited for questioning.

Cordero was the eldest among the arrested drivers, four of whom were released on Monday while he and Wilson Ramilla remained in detention due to pending cases.

Ramilla was also released yesterday after his lawyers were able to certify from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Board of Pardons and Parole his claim that he served his sentence on plea bargain in a carnapping case and a second count was provisionally dismissed.

METROPOLITAN TRIAL COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 cops in Zamora’s convoy sacked
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Five San Juan police officers were relieved from their posts yesterday after Mayor Francis Zamora and his police escorts supposedly...
Nation
fbfb
PNP doctor dies after being sprayed with disinfectant
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Capt. Casey Gutierrez had a promising career as a physician for a private hospital but he gave it up to fulfill his dream...
Nation
fbfb
QC sacks enforcer who beat up fish vendor in April
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
The village watchman filmed beating up a fish vendor with a stick in Barangay South Triangle for not wearing a mask has...
Nation
fbfb
Cordillera youth group urges Facebook action on 'smear campaign' vs activists
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"These are done through the careless linking of various legal and legitimate organizations and individuals in rebels and armed...
Nation
fbfb
No such thing as holy alcohol – church
By Evelyn Macairan | June 9, 2020 - 12:00am
While the use of rubbing alcohol is encouraged to prevent contracting coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Pampanga Liturgical Commission yesterday denied the existence of “holy alcoho...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Zamora not to blame for quarantine breach – DILG
By Emmanuel Tupas | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora did not abuse his authority when he and his companions visited Baguio City last week, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
COVID patient jumps to death in Cebu hospital
By Iris Hazel Mascardo | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A 48-year-old man infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 reportedly jumped to his death from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
NPA rebel nabbed for murder
By Artemio Dumlao | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A New People’s Army rebel wanted for multiple frustrated murder and two counts of murder was arrested in Sitio Ubel, Barangay Gawaan in Balbalan town in Kalinga on Monday night.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Soldier gunned down by BIFF bandits in Maguindanao
By John Unson | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya or the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters shot dead a soldier on Monday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
South Korean held at NAIA over gambling website
By Rudy Santos | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A South Korean fugitive was briefly detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday for allegedly running an illegal online gambling website based in Manila.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with