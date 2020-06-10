Killings spike in Manila after ECQ lifted

MANILA, Philippines — The killings in Manila rose after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was lifted on June 1, sources said yesterday.

From a nearly zero crime rate from March 14 to May 30, the Manila Police District (MPD) recorded a spike in homicides and murders even before Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the lifting of the liquor ban on Sunday.

The ECQ was imposed on Metro Manila on March 17.

The MPD’s homicide section recorded eight killings, including three ambushes, from June 2 to 8.

A man was killed and his sister was wounded when they were ambushed on their way to Paco market on Monday.

On the same day, a Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau employee was killed in an ambush while driving his car in Tondo.

More than 400 drug suspects were arrested from March 16 to May 16, according to MPD records.

In March alone, more than P9 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated.

The MPD also reported “neutralizing” Dante Alvear, who allegedly led the Balong drug and gun-for-hire gang, in an operation in Pangasinan on May 26.

Chief of staff Cesar Chavez said Moreno will convene the city’s top officials to “discuss this development” today.

MPD director Brig. General Rolando Miranda MIranda said the rise in crime rate was expected because people, including criminals, can now leave their houses.

He added that the MPD converted its quarantine checkpoints to regular anti-crime checkpoints.