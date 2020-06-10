Zamora not to blame for quarantine breach – DILG

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora did not abuse his authority when he and his companions visited Baguio City last week, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said yesterday.

“There is no issue on governance or abuse of authority,” Año said in a message sent through Viber when asked if the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) would ask Zamora to explain after the group of the local chief executive ignored a quarantine checkpoint on Kennon Road on Friday.

He cited reports that Zamora did not order his police escorts to speed away to the Baguio Country Club when pulled over at the checkpoint.

Unless Zamora’s police escorts would say that they were ordered to breach quarantine protocols, Año said there is no need for an explanation from Zamora.

The San Juan mayor apologized to Mayor Benjamin Magalong and the people of Baguio, saying he was asleep in his car when their convoy passed through the checkpoint.

Año blamed San Juan police officers, who were relieved from their posts, for the incident.

“Despite what happened, the party obliged and still underwent the screening and triage protocols,” he added.

Año said Magalong also accepted Zamora’s apology and has no intention to file charges against the San Juan mayor.

The DILG chief appealed for understanding for Zamora.

Año said the San Juan mayor explained that he brought his wife, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, to rest in Baguio City as advised by her doctors.