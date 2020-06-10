COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID patient jumps to death in Cebu hospital
Iris Hazel Mascardo (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2020 - 12:00am

CEBU, Philippines — A 48-year-old man infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 reportedly jumped to his death from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City yesterday.

Prior to the incident, the man was seen breaking the glass window of an isolation room on the third floor of the hospital, where he and other COVID-19 patients were confined, Maj. Elisandro Quijano, Abellana police station chief, said.

Hospital officials said they are coordinating with the police in investigating the incident.

The body of the victim, which was immediately cremated in keeping with health protocols, has yet to be claimed by his family members.The Freeman

