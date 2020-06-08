COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
2 ‘terrorists’ surrender
Roel Pareño (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two alleged members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have surrendered to the military in Kabuntalan town, Maguindanao, officials said yesterday.

Tawali Puaya and Puaya Tumagantang decided to surrender following an encounter with Army troopers in Barangay Indatuan, according to Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

The suspects were reportedly followers of Razul Dubpaleg, leader of the BIFF-Karialan faction.

The surrenderees were presented to the local government of Kabuntalan before they were turned over to the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion.

The surrender came a day after Army troopers captured a BIFF leader and his 14 followers in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.                                                

