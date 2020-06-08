COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NIA fast-tracks Bulacan dam repair
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is fast-tracking the rehabilitation of the Bustos Dam in Bulacan to ensure water supply for farmlands in the area.

The repair is being conducted due to damage on Rubber Bladder No. 5 of the Angat Afterbay Regulator Dam in Bustos town.

NIA officials recently met with the project contractor, ITP Construction Inc.-Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co. Ltd. Consortium, to discuss the repair and rehabilitation of the dam.

One of the things they agreed to do was for the contractor to replace the damaged rubber bladder as provided under a 20-year warranty period policy from 2017 to 2037.

The NIA instructed the ITP-Guangxi to coordinate with the regional office to determine the best remedial measures in addressing the problem.

It was agreed that contractor would construct a cofferdam without any cost to NIA.

The cofferdam will serve as a temporary replacement of the rubber bladder at Bay No. 5, prior to the repair of the damaged one.

The contractor committed to revise its proposal by incorporating NIA’s recommendations.

It also committed to immediately start the mobilization and preparatory works. It said it would not proceed with the construction of the cofferdam until the final design plan is approved.

The ITP-Guangxi has completed all preparatory works.

The notice to commence work has also been issued.

